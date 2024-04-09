'I’m a survivor watching Brittany Higgins’ texts read out in court. It’s completely retraumatising.'

Content warning: This post discusses sexual assault.

I was raped at the age of 17 by a friend of a friend. The very next day I went to the police. The two male detectives were kind, but clearly exasperated, it was schoolies, a time for youth causing trouble. The detectives told me they would support me if I chose to press charges but listed the likely events that would follow, including the prosecution of my character and sexual history. I chose not to continue with the process, the thought of my private life being shared with the public was terrifying.

I tried to make peace with my decision but as I got older; I lived with regret and shame, thoughts of him hurting other women shadowed me, and as a strong feminist I thought I’d let myself and other women down. Following the #MeToo movement, I found the courage and determination to try once again to seek justice.

It's been a long process, years of collecting the huge number of witness statements and evidence. I’m now finally on the precipice of pressing charges and going through the court process.

Watch: Brittany Higgins speaks at Canberra's March 4 Justice rally. Post continue after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But recently I have been forced to reconsider my position thanks to the media circus that has played out after Brittany Higgins’ allegations of sexual assault, and all the ensuing legal drama.