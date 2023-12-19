Brittany Higgins is starting a new chapter.
She and her fiance, David Sharaz, said their goodbyes to loved ones yesterday and are moving to regional France, for a fresh start.
Following the reports, Higgins confirmed the news via her Instagram, sharing a post of some of her favourite spots in Australia with the caption: "No matter how far or how wide I roam, I still call Australia home."
After reportedly buying a small property in one of the local French villages, the pair plan to learn the language and find some reprieve. Sharaz had posted two call outs in a local Facebook group earlier this year looking for a gardener and a French tutor in the area of their new home.
It comes just weeks after Higgins testified in the Federal Court in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten.
Higgins spent more than four days in the witness box, sharing her account.