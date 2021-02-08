The 9 biggest moments from the new Britney Spears documentary.

Almost all of Britney Spears' life has been lived under a microscope.

From her time as a child star on The Mickey Mouse Club, to her pop domination, to her highly publicised personal and professional setbacks, the public know so much about the 39-year-old's career and private life.

Her mother Lynne released a tell-all memoir about Britney in 2008, at the same time her daughter's struggles played out daily in tabloid media and a court placed her under a conservatorship led by her father, James "Jamie" Spears.

Thirteen years later, the conservatorship remains. Now, a new documentary aims to reveal the latest developments in Britney's legal battles and explore the increasingly loud #FreeBritney movement.

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears dives into the life and career of Britney Spears, how she has been failed by other people and the belief that she is being held "captive" by her family and management.

The documentary is not yet available in Australia, but here are the biggest moments.

The misogynistic media.

At the beginning of the documentary, we see footage of an incredible performance by Britney as a 10-year-old on Star Search. After she's performed, the MC, Ed McMahon, asks her is she has a boyfriend.

She says no, boys are mean, because she's 10. McMahon, then 69, says "I'm not mean, how about me?"

At other points, we see interviewers ask Britney about her "breasts" and whether she is a virgin.

Image: Getty.