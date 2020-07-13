Britney Spears is 38, and she can't spend her own money without permission.

Britney Spears is a mother of two sons. But for 12 years, she has been unable to make personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role – by law – of her conservator, essentially a legal guardian.
The 38-year-old has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008.
At the time, it was the mega-star meltdown the world will never forget: the world's most famous pop-star was on a decline characterised by meltdowns and erratic behaviour.
In one particularly infamous moment, Spears shaved her own head in full view of paparazzi. She later bashed a photographer's car with a green umbrella.
A year later, in January 2008, a wild-eyed Britney was photographed being wheeled into an ambulance from her apartment after suffering a psychiatric breakdown that lasted 72 hours.
Her public unravelling in 2007 and 2008 was as shocking as it was distressing; as unwatchable as it was... watchable. It was also the catalyst for her conservatorship.
Watch: Britney Spears's famous performance of ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ at the 2001 Video Music Awards. Post continues below.
