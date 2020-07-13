Britney Spears is 38, and she can't spend her own money without permission.

A conservatorship is designed for those incapable of making rational decisions, such as those with mental disabilities and people with dementia.

The arrangement asserts that her estate, plus financial and personal assets, are controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer (who was Andrew Wallet, before he quit in 2019, leaving her father with sole legal control).

A 2016 article by The New York Times detailed the extreme control her conservator holds: "Her most mundane purchases, from a drink at Starbucks to a song on iTunes, are tracked in court documents as part of the plan to safeguard the great fortune she has earned but does not ultimately control."

But unlike most people who are put under the constraints of a conservatorship, Spears has managed to continue her highly successful career.

Since 2008, she has released three albums, been a judge on X-Factor and done several live shows, particularly in Las Vegas. According to Business Insider, her net worth in 2019 stood at $US59 million. Whilst it is largely speculated that the conservatorship was the saviour of her career, others condemned the tight control her father legally holds over her.

In 2008, Spears told MTV she was not a fan of the conservatorship. "It's too in control," she told the publication.

"If I wasn't under the restraints I'm under, I'd feel so liberated," she said. "There's no excitement, there's no passion... Even when you go to jail, you know there's the time when you're going to get out. But in this situation, it's never-ending."

That is the only public statement she has ever made about her conservatorship.

Now, speculation is mounting that Spears' lack of control over her finances and personal life is leading to another mental health breakdown, as the "Free Britney" movement re-enters the spotlight.

Considering their concern, Britney Spears sent out a message to her 25 million Instagram followers.

"This is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness !!!!!!" Britney Spears wrote on Instagram over the weekend.