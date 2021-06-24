A video has resurfaced of Britney Spears on stage in 2018. Here's what it tells us.

On July 19, 2018, Britney Spears was sick.

Battling an illness that saw her reach a 40C (104-degree Fahrenheit) fever, the safest, most obvious thing for her to do was rest.

But in 2018, Spears was also touring. Her 'Piece of Me' tour, adapted from her four-year Las Vegas residency show, saw Spears perform 31 shows across Europe and North America in three months.

Watch: The trailer for Framing Britney Spears. Post continues below video.



Video via New York Times.

Living under a conservatorship which gave Spears no autonomy over her own career and life, the sensible option of fluids and rest was not one that was granted to her.

So, onstage that night in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Spears told the audience she was about to pass out.

"I'm about to pass out, and I'm sick," the singer said. "I have, actually, a 102 fever right now."

After backup dancers invited a fan onstage, she told him, "It's going to be really, really hot up here. I'm warning you."

That was three years ago, but a video of the exchange has resurfaced on Twitter after the New York Times published a story ahead of her long awaited appearance in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, local time.