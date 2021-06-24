Britney Spears is ready to talk: 5 key moments from her landmark court appearance.

"I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry. It's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Following years of forced silence, Britney Spears is asking a Los Angeles court to end the conservatorship that has controlled every part of her life since 2008.

For 13 years, the mother-of-two has been unable to make personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role, by law, of her conservator - essentially a legal guardian.

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship since 2008. Image: Getty.

After years of worldwide concern, and the uproar of the #FreeBritney movement, Spears is speaking for the first time.

The popstar has delivered an impassioned speech via phone link in a LA courtroom, which she demanded to be broadcast publicly. Here are some of the key moments.

1. 'This conservatorship is abusive.'

In a 23-minute speech, Spears said she was abused and exploited while living under her conservatorship.

“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change,” Ms Spears told the judge.

Indeed, unlike most people who are put under the constraints of a conservatorship, Spears has managed to continue her highly successful career. Since 2008, she has released three albums, been a judge on X-Factor and done several live shows, particularly in Las Vegas. According to Business Insider, her net worth in 2019 stood at $US59 million.

Spears said she did her 2018 concert tour against her will, and was fearful of what would happen if she did not comply.