Despite everything, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have maintained a 'normal' relationship.

Throughout their five-year relationship, Britney Spears' partner Sam Asghari has remained diplomatically quiet.

Despite the frequent headlines about his partner, her father and the conservatorship she lives under, Sam has rarely spoken publically about Britney's predicament or the growing #FreeBritney movement.

But as the buzz continues from the New York Times' new documentary Framing Britney Spears, Sam has made rare admissions about his life with Britney and her fraught relationship with her father.

Watch: The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears trailer.



Video via New York Times.

He addressed the situation on his Instagram story and gave a number of short statements to media, making clear he was not on good terms with Jamie Spears, who Britney, 39, is currently trying to have removed from her conservatorship.

"It's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," 26-year-old Asghari wrote on Instagram.

"In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Image: Instagram.