Paramedics called in, 'body double' claims: What's going on with Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has spoken out to reassure fans after she was photographed being escorted out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. In the pictures, the star was barefoot, wearing short shorts and clutching a blanket half-wrapped around her, surrounded by emergency services — leaving fans concerned for the singer's wellbeing.

And while they seem reminiscent of images captured of the singer from her darker days in 2007 — a few months before she was placed in a conservatorship, in February 2008 — they were taken earlier this week, reportedly following a leg injury the singer sustained during an argument with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Video via MTV.

But despite reports that a woman matching Spears' description was "harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests", the singer shared an update on Instagram soon after the incident (which has since been deleted), labelling the reports "fake news".

She also suggested it wasn't actually her in the images, which have been circulated widely online.

"Just to let people know... the news is fake !!!" the 42-year-old wrote. "Most of the pics are bod doubles and I think most know that !!!"