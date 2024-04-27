For 13 years, Britney Spears' father controlled her life. She still has to pay his legal bills.

Britney Spears may be a free woman, but it's certainly come at a cost.

Following the end of her conservatorship in 2021, Spears and her father have remained in a legal battle over the legal fees pertaining to the conservatorship battle.

This week the duo settled their legal matter, both their lawyers confirming the news in separate statements.

Court documents show it was finalised in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, though the amount that the case was settled for will remain undisclosed.

Jamie Spears' attorney said to PEOPLE: "Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her. It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney's life chose to drag this on for as long as it has."

Watch: Britney Vs Spears trailer. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

As a result of this settlement, the two have avoided going to trial. The trial was reportedly set to start in May.

Spears' lawyer has also been outspoken on the result.