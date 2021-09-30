Hi, I'm Emma and I love food.

I mean, I really love food.

If I could rank my top three joys of life they'd be ABBA, my mum's two dogs, and a good meal.

Side note: Here are the 5 best foods to cure a hangover. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But the inevitable problem that comes with my love for food is that I've also always found it very confusing.

Thinking about how I will need to feed myself approximately three times a day for the rest of my life has kept me up at night on more than one occasion.

I mean, there are only so many recipes I know how to cook! (Four... There are four recipes. And two of them are mince meat based.)

So, as many 20-somethings do, I spent far too much time delaying an appointment with a ~professional~ who would undoubtedly change my life (and energy levels!), by living off of air fryer potato gems and two-minute noodles.

Then one day, probably with a bowl of popcorn in hand while watching re-runs of Junior Masterchef, I decided enough was enough. I mean, if this ten-year-old can create a four-course Indian feast how hard could it really be for me to make a simple curry?

In a stroke of genius, I booked myself in to a dietician who I hoped could answer the growing list of questions I have about nutrition.

Namely: How does one feed themselves well?

You see, my "food goals" aren't based on changing my weight or finding a substitute for carbs. Oh no.

I want to understand food. I want to enjoy food. I want to get these increased focus and energy levels people always tell me about.

Because I never quite got the hang of meal-planning and before I knew it, I moved out of home and spent six months fumbling my way through cheap, nutritionally-lacking feeds.

It's a 20-something rite of passage... right?

Regardless, I've been missing fresh, homemade meals. So here are the four best things I learnt when I saw a dietician.