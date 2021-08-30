'You're more irritable.' The 5 symptoms of burnout you shouldn't ignore when working from home.

Right now we're all feeling it.

The tiredness, the stress, the lack of concentration and the shared continual feeling of 'mehh'.

For those of us who are fortunate to work from home right now, the knock-on effects from the pandemic and recent lockdowns has left some of us feeling burnt out and stressed as we try to work in the same way we did before.

"People are trying to work from home whilst also looking after children, potentially doing home schooling. So we've all of a sudden got a lot of distractions. And our minds and bodies are trying to cope with so much," registered psychologist and associate professor at the Australian College of Applied Psychology, Vikki Knott, told Mamamia.

"We're constantly on alert, we're looking at the [daily case] numbers, we're watching the border closures. And we're just sort of in this state of stress. And so that doesn't really help our mental health."

Working from home has also seen the lines between our work and personal life blur, particularly for parents who are also looking after children.

"I think a lot of people that are managing homeschooling or looking after children are feeling guilty because they're not always at the desk. And so they might be inclined to spend longer periods of the day attending to a work situation. So there's no time for rest and relaxation."

Thankfully, Knott says there are signs we can look out for to tell if we're becoming burnt out and things we can do to improve our mental health if we are.

Here's what you need to know.

The 5 symptoms of burnout you shouldn't ignore.

1. You're more irritable.

First up, Knott says a main symptom to look out for is irritability.

"You may be snapping at others or just being more cynical about the world and having a negative kind of attitude," she explained.