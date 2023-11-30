Angelina Jolie, Harvey Weinstein, and the conversation we're still not having about Brad Pitt.

This post deals with domestic violence and sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



There is an aura about Brad Pitt.

He's been around for decades: as an actor, as a celebrity and as many people's ultimate hall pass.

The world has followed him from his beginnings in Thelma & Louise, to his 2020 Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and all the cinematic success in between. He's an incredibly talented actor and is a pretty safe bet for those making the film industry's financial decisions.

Fans and tabloids alike have watched his personal life play out with interest, too: from his early relationships with co-stars like Juliette Lewis to his matching haircut with then-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow.

Image: Getty. Hollywood found its fairytale relationship when Pitt married Jennifer Aniston in 2000, and the entire world watched on in shock when he has spotted playing happy families with Angelina Jolie and her son, Maddox, just one month after Aniston filed for divorce in 2005.