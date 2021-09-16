Rainbow books and random piles: 14 women share how they style their bookcases.

There's nothing that gives us joy quite like a full bookshelf. (Or rather one with a few spare spaces left to fill.)

While some take a colour-coordinated approach when styling their bookshelves, others prefer a disorganised pile of their favourite reads.

Watch: How to make your room look bigger. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

To find out how people style their bookshelves, we asked 14 women to give us a glimpse inside their homes.

From rainbow shelves to decorative ornaments, here's how they organise their books.

Lily

"I semi colour code my books so they match. Then always add plants and a group of special ornaments in threes for attempted balance."

Image: Supplied.