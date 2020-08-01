CELEB FLUFF: Ryan Reynolds' utterly fictional tweets make Blake Lively swoon (and laugh).

Actress Blake Lively has confirmed what we've known all along—that the Twitter feed of her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, is completely made up (and utterly hilarious).
But in doing so she shared a sweet insight into their partnership.
"He may as well work for the Enquirer," Lively, 29, told Glamour. "When he says 'my daughter,' he's never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario."
Well... You'd hope so.
Inside my daughter’s diaper this morning, I found a half-digested wolf. Try me. https://t.co/6wuZLsl7Nu
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 3, 2016