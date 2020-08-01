CELEB FLUFF: Ryan Reynolds' utterly fictional tweets make Blake Lively swoon (and laugh).

But Lively wasn't done. She told the magazine that Reynolds, 40, often test-drives his jokes with her—and that his sense of humour makes her fall in love with him all over again.

"He'll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh," she told the magazine. "But oh, I'm so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that."

Listen: What is it about celebrity pregnancies? Post continues after podcast.





The celebrity pair were married in September 2012 and have two daughters, James, 2, and Ines, 10 months.

Lively said she often feels the need to downplay her relationship with Reynolds in the face of media that loves to portray her life as "perfect". It's a myth that is damaging—not just to her, but to other women as well.

"It's nonsense. It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around," she told Glamour.

"But women are complex. What you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: How is this person going to spin me? So when you read, 'Oh, she's got a perfect life,' or 'Her life is crumbling'—they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick."

Feature Image: Getty.