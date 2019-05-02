"All of it": 50 brides share the single most stressful thing about planning their wedding.

Find me a bride who says not a single thing about planning a wedding stressed her out and I’ll call you a fibber, because weddings can be stressful, dammit.

From finding out how much nice things actually cost and buying ‘the dress’, to wrangling the in-laws and deciding who to sit next to Great Uncle Bill, wading through the wedding planning waters can be a task and a half.

You might even find yourself drowning a bit. Or, a lot.

Until you’ve been there, how are you meant to know what things will matter in 20 years’ time, and which ones really, really won’t?

It’s for this reason we asked 50 former brides to share the single most stressful thing about planning their wedding or that happened on their wedding day, and their advice for brides-to-be in the thick of it. And gee, they didn’t hold back.

There are a lot of valuable lessons in here about what stressful wedding things to avoid. Many of which rhyme with ‘chest list’ and ‘bin-laws’.

Here’s what they had to say.

Before we get into it, how much do you think is the right amount to spend on a wedding dress? See what the Mamamia team thinks below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

1. Finding a wedding dress was the most stressful thing. A lot of stores only stock sample sizes to try on and you walk away feeling terrible. Finding shoes was stressful too. I didn’t want to spend a fortune and wanted to be comfortable. I ended up finding a great pair of bridal wedges and lasted in them until 3am. My advice? No one sees the shoes!

2. Trying on dresses stressed me out – it doesn’t feel good to be told there’s nothing in your size in nearly any store when you’re trying to see what things look like.

3. Not hearing back for suppliers and vendors for agggggges was stressful. My learning – while your wedding is your biggest priority for the months/years before, it’s not important to the vendors until the two weeks leading up.