"I wish we'd eloped": 50 brides share their single biggest wedding regret in one sentence.

Wedding planning can be Stressful with a capital ‘S’. It’s only when you’re in the midst of planning that you fully appreciate just how many things there are to think about.

Until you’ve worn the white dress and said ‘I do’, it’s hard to know what really matters and what really doesn’t.

Like what’s worth spending money on (photography and food, we’ve heard) and where you can scrimp (napkin rings). Or, whether your cousin will still be mad in 10 years’ time for not including them in the bridal party.

It’s for this reason we asked 50 former brides (yes, 50!!) for their biggest wedding day regret, the one thing they’d do differently if they could go back and hitched all over again.

And gee, they didn’t hold back.

The dress.

1. “I regret my dress! It was gorgeous, but I didn’t feel comfortable in it. I gave into peer pressure.”

2. “I wish I’d thought more about what I was wearing under my dress. I didn’t think about underwear, and nothing I had looked right underneath when I look back at photos.”

3. “I’d choose a different dress. I gave into the saleswoman, I never wanted a strapless dress but that’s what I ended up in.”

4. “I wasn’t happy with my dress. I wanted to make changes, but everyone told me not to touch it, and I regret not listening to myself every time I look at photos from our wedding day.”

5. “I should have worn a veil. It’s the only time you get to do it in your life so go for it – I wish I had!”

The bridal party.

6. “I would have had another bridesmaid. I already had one more bridesmaid than my husband had groomsmen, and I thought having two more than him would be strange. I lost sight of the fact that it was my wedding and I could do whatever I wanted.”

7. “I regret not having my husband’s niece and nephews in the bridal party (now mine too). I was so adamant I didn’t want kids in the bridal party, but now I have kids of my own, I feel so bad. It would have been cute to have them toddle down the aisle. It was 19 years ago yesterday and it’s probably my only regret.”