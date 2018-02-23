We asked a wedding planner for the biggest wedding dress shopping mistakes we're making.

Are you about to start your search for your perfect wedding dress? It’s both a fun and very overwhelming process and often you have zero idea of where to even start.

That’s part of the reason I started Love Find Co, to help soon-to-be brides and grooms navigate all things wedding, and that’s why here I’ve listed our top 10 tips to ensure your wedding dress shopping experience is fun and stress free.

1. Do your research

You wouldn’t buy a car without knowing what car you wanted to test drive or buy a house without seeing inside so make sure you do some research before stepping foot into bridal store.

Pick up some amazing bridal magazines (we love Cosmo Bride and Hello May) and hop onto Pinterest and pin all the wedding gowns, designers and style details you like. From there you should start to see common elements which are great to use as references to share with bridal stylists or boutiques.

2. Sort out your calendar

Most bridal designers and boutiques work via appointment only, and weekends are usually booked out weeks in advance. It’s very rare to be able to make appointments last minute so make sure you plan far enough ahead.

When booking your appointments, don’t book more than three to four boutiques in any one day. You’ll probably try on four or five gowns in each appointment, so only scheduling in a couple of appointments won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed.

3. Chose your bridal entourage wisely

It might be a fun idea to invite your mum, sisters, best friends, bridesmaids, aunts and mother-in-law-to-be because they are all excited about the prospect of seeing you in a wedding dress, but bringing too many people could lead to a lot of opinions. We recommend you take two people whose opinion you trust and who you're able to be honest with.

4. Be honest and upfront

This is one of the most important points - you are not going to like every gown you try on, so don’t feel bad telling the bridal stylist that.

They are there to help you, and a good stylist won’t take offence. The stylist should know there is a possibility your perfect gown may not be in their boutique, so be honest about what you like and don’t like so they can work out if your perfect wedding gown is in their store.

5. Know your budget

There is nothing more depressing than trying on the dress of your dreams only to be told that is worth more than your car.

As part of your wedding budget, work out how much you want to allocate on your wedding day look. Make sure you are upfront with telling the stylist or boutique your price range before you start your consultation.