"It may as well come with an EFTPOS machine": The incredible cost of being a bridesmaid.

Once upon a time, being asked to be someone’s bridesmaid was basically an invitation to free booze, a Whitney Houston-riddled playlist and perhaps a cubic zirconia keepsake to store on your jewellery tree a la 1993.
But in 2019, the invitation to be someone’s bridesmaid may as well come with an EFTPOS machine — research has shown it costs on average over $500 to be a bridesmaid.
Not only because wedding celebrations themselves are getting more and more bougie (flower wall, anyone?), but because things that were traditionally being paid for by the bride and groom are being shunted invoice-first towards the bridesmaids.
Hair, makeup, shoes and even dresses were all things once traditionally provided by the bride. After all, she calls the shots on whether she wants you in halter neck, ruffled satin or some disastrous concoction of polyester and elastane.
“My friend recently spent $300 on a dress, $100 on shoes, $150 for hair and make-up, kicked in $100 each for a present for the bride, and another $100 on the hens”, one woman told Mamamia.
Another disgruntled Melbourne bridesmaid, explained that she had no idea of the costs involved. “Under no other circumstances would it be okay to put people close to you in a stressful financial situation… Never again”.
And she’s quite right. When else in life is there a financial pressure from someone who’s supposed to be your friend, quite like that of being a bridesmaid?
We even tracked down one bridesmaid who’d been forced to buy a Zimmerman dress to fulfil her role in what’s now being known as ‘the bride tribe’.
Top Comments
I am getting married this year. Two bridesmaids. I have paid for the dresses, will cover hair and makeup. I told the girls they can wear any nude shoe they want, they chose to purchase a pair that fit their budgets.
I feel quite guilty about the cost for people to travel to our destination wedding, including our bridal party, and then extra costs involved with attending a wedding.
The whole wedding is costing more than we imagined and we should have been firm with a budget. I still believe that paying for bridal party attire is essential, they don’t have say over what they were or the cost. You can’t inflict that on others.
Can't you just simply say no to accepting being a bridesmaid?
I'll be honest here, I just don't get it so if anyone would care to explain how this deal works - the floor is yours.
Depends on the bride. Some will be reasonable, but they probably wouldn’t be the type to expect bridesmaids to spend a fortune in the first place. Some will be furious - have you ever seen Bridezillas? Plus, there’s complicating factors, such as if it’s a family wedding, if the bride is your sister/cousin etc. There’s the potential for it to become a whole ‘thing’, your mum and Aunty getting involved, fallout for years to come... Plus, it’s supposed to be an ‘honour’, a symbol of how important you are to the bride. Some people think that your love for the bride should be more important than things like being able to pay your rent or buy groceries etc. So, short version? Reasonable people won’t be offended, but there are plenty of unreasonable people out there.
As I wrote above, I got married 51 years ago. We had a lovely wedding with a wonderful reception, all paid for by my parents. However, I couldn't believe it when my mum told me her two best friends were practically engaged in mortal combat over my wedding cake. I'd chosen a two tier design, with a simple spray of flowers on each tier. Apparently, both mum's friends were under the impression that they were to make and ice my cake. Both were country women, excellent cooks and capable of icing a cake to a professional standard. In the end, they compromised by having one make the cake and the other decorate it. It was beautiful but it's funny how weddings seem to bring out the worst in people.