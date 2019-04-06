"It may as well come with an EFTPOS machine": The incredible cost of being a bridesmaid.

Once upon a time, being asked to be someone’s bridesmaid was basically an invitation to free booze, a Whitney Houston-riddled playlist and perhaps a cubic zirconia keepsake to store on your jewellery tree a la 1993.

Team Mamamia confess… the worst request I’ve received as a bridesmaid.

Video by MMC

But in 2019, the invitation to be someone’s bridesmaid may as well come with an EFTPOS machine — research has shown it costs on average over $500 to be a bridesmaid.

Not only because wedding celebrations themselves are getting more and more bougie (flower wall, anyone?), but because things that were traditionally being paid for by the bride and groom are being shunted invoice-first towards the bridesmaids.

Hair, makeup, shoes and even dresses were all things once traditionally provided by the bride. After all, she calls the shots on whether she wants you in halter neck, ruffled satin or some disastrous concoction of polyester and elastane.

“My friend recently spent $300 on a dress, $100 on shoes, $150 for hair and make-up, kicked in $100 each for a present for the bride, and another $100 on the hens”, one woman told Mamamia.

Another disgruntled Melbourne bridesmaid, explained that she had no idea of the costs involved. “Under no other circumstances would it be okay to put people close to you in a stressful financial situation… Never again”.

And she’s quite right. When else in life is there a financial pressure from someone who’s supposed to be your friend, quite like that of being a bridesmaid?

We even tracked down one bridesmaid who’d been forced to buy a Zimmerman dress to fulfil her role in what’s now being known as ‘the bride tribe’.