Most brides spend a bomb on wedding flowers. Bianca's cost $70... for everything.

When it came time for Bianca, 33, to choose her wedding flowers, she was told by a florist it would cost her $50 alone just for the quote.

So the Victorian bride chose to pursue a thriftier alternative by looking towards Kmart for a DIY option.

Speaking to Mamamia, Bianca said she and her mum, Debra, combined artificial bunches of $5 roses and peonies with additional “greenery” sourced from their own garden to make all of her floral decorations.

As a result, they only spent “around $70” on her wedding flowers, which included her wedding bouquet, arch, floral displays and cake decorations.

“We used baby’s breath and some leaves from the garden for greenery. We also used some around the cake my sister in law made,” says Bianca. “I had lots of bargains so I could spend more on other things.”

“My main goal was for my beautiful guests to have a great night dancing, eating and celebrating!”