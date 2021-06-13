2021 has been a bloody good year for TV.

While we haven't been inundated with new releases, the shows that have been released so far this year have been standout hits.

From the murder mystery millions of people tuned into week after week, to the Stan Original Series that made us fall in love with Aussie TV again, there's been something for everyone.

Here are the best TV shows of 2021 so far (in no particular order):

Mare of Easttown

Image: Binge.

When Mare of Easttown premiered on Binge in April, a lot of people quickly wrote it off as just another dead girl murder mystery.

But it soon became the most talked about TV series of 2021.

There are several reasons Mare of Easttown has been such a standout hit. First of all, the star power. The cast includes a greasy pony-tailed Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, a strangely attractive drunken slurring Evan Peters as her partner Detective Colin Zabel, and Guy Pearce as her mysterious silver fox love interest.

Then there's the loveable and relatable family dynamics. Mare's mum Helen (Jean Smart) is living with her to help her take care of her grandson, but she's also going to Mare's ex husband's engagement party next door.

But most of all, millions of people kept tuning in each week because the mystery was sooooo good. There were so many potential dirtbags in Easttown who could have been the killer. And so many twists and turns along the way.