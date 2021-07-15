'All I do is watch murder mysteries. Here are the best ones you haven't seen yet.'

A few days ago, I wrote a story about how I watch TV for a living (kind of) and then listed a bunch of TV shows you definitely haven't watched yet.

It went gangbusters.

You can read it here: 'I watch TV for a living. Here are the best shows you definitely haven't watched yet.'

It turns out people really want TV recommendations at the moment.

What I didn't mention in that story is that my favourite TV genre is murder mysteries. I love them all. Big prestige TV series like Mare of Easttown and Big Little Lies. Dirty little thrillers like Behind Her Eyes and The Sinner. British, Scottish, Irish, Welsh thrillers? Can't get enough of them.

Watch the trailer for True Crime Conversations, Mamamia's true crime podcast. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So today I thought I should introduce you to my top faves by rounding up the best murder mystery series that you definitely (hopefully) haven't watched yet:

Image: Stan.