A $5 Sauvignon Blanc and the best chocolate: 40 women share the best things to buy at ALDI.

ALDI is a hidden gem amongst the supermarket kings.

It might be confusing and overwhelming the first time you attend, but you'll quickly realise there are brilliant dupes for your favourite food, alcohol and beauty products (at lower prices!).

And more than likely, you'll return again and again.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's food podcast, What I Eat When. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

If you're new to ALDI or want some new options to add to the shopping list, we spoke to 40 women who love the affordable supermarket chain. And they shared their favourite products.

Get your shopping list ready and enjoy.

Food

"The smooth blue cheese. It has the perfect amount of creaminess and strength - watch it vanish off any cheese board." - Emma.

"The chocolate. Especially, the dark chocolate with sea salt." - Lisa.

"The European frankfurts. They are just super quality." - Jen.

"The fresh pork dumpling in the fridge section are great for a quick meal. My kids love them." - Bel.