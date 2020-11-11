Couple Food Diaries: 3 couples share exactly what they eat in a week.

If you happen to have worked from home alongside a partner, you'll know that what you're eating starts to become very similar. Meal prep is just easier when it’s just done once, right?

If only it were that easy, when so many of us have different food preferences, intolerances and nutritional needs.

According to Nutrition Australia's Australian Dietary Guidelines, women aged 19-50 are recommended to eat (in standard serves) each day:

5 serves of vegetables and legumes

2 serves of fruit

6 serves of grains (cereal)

2.5 serves of lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans

2.5 serves of milk, yoghurt, cheese and alternatives

0-2.5 allowance for additional serves from any food group (for taller and more active people). Limit 'discretionary foods' to a maximum of one serve per day (approximately 600kJ)

Men aged between 19-50 are recommended to eat:

6 serves of vegetables and legumes

2 serves of fruit

6 serves of grains (cereal)

3 serves of lean meat, fish, poultry, eggs, nuts, seeds, legumes and beans

2.5 serves of milk, yoghurt, cheese and alternatives

0-3 allowance for additional serves from any food group (for taller and more active people). Limit 'discretionary foods' to a maximum of one serve per day (approximately 600kJ).

For older Australians, the categories are similar but slightly lower in some groups.

In this piece, we're looking at couples in their 20s, 30s and 40s - a time when weddings, pregnancies and changing job situations can often affect our diets.

Mamamia asked three different couples with different preferences and nutritional needs to share their food diaries for one week...

Amy and Lucy