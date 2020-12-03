"This stuff is glorious": 17 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Well, we've almost made it. 2020 is nearly done!

But before it's all over, we need to talk about some new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products that we're loving right now.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in November, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So sit back, get your debit card ready and enjoy.

Before we begin, here's how you self care according to your horoscope. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

"This stuff is glorious. I love when I'm fake tanned, but honestly, I'm so lazy and just don't get around to doing it weekly. When I have an event or just want to feel bronzed, I've been using this body makeup by Elle Ferguson. It's the perfect shade for me (it comes in two shades), applies really easily and has a beautiful shimmer. I'll probably go through the whole bottle this summer." - Charlie Begg, Lifestyle Writer.

Image: Supplied.