ROAD TEST: 'I noticed results overnight.' 5 women road test the cult buy Alpha-H Liquid Gold.

The perfect skincare routine is no easy feat.

Especially when results might take months to reveal themselves, or you're on the hunt for a product that targets more than one skin concern, so you can (attempt to) simplify your routine. It's quite the journey to find such a rare godsend.

And then sometimes you come across said godsend and your skin thanks you.

Enter this fan favourite; the award-winning chemical exfoliator, Alpha-H Liquid Gold.

Liquid Gold is a CULT Aussie skincare product (capitals necessary), it even has an Adore Beauty rating of 4.6 out of 5 (and this is from 2,038 reviews. Woah). It works its magic to target multiple skin concerns like skin texture, fine lines, pigmentation, blemishes and skin elasticity.

Alpha-H even ran an independent clinical trial to let those sweet, sweet results speak for themselves. After their 8 week study with 26 participants, the results were in:

Skin elasticity was improved by 93 per cent

88 per cent of people saw an improvement skin tone, texture and luminosity

88 per cent of people noticed an improvement in texture

96 per cent of people found the tolerability of Liquid Gold to be good to excellent

How It Works

Alpha-H Liquid Gold contains 5% Glycolic Acid, which works to breakdown the glue-like substance that holds dead skin on the surface of your skin. Breaking this down then leaves a brighter-looking complexion (cue singing angels).

It also contains Licorice Extract (ooh) to further brighten the skin by helping to reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, as well as regulating your oil production. The Silk Proteins in it are also used to help to protect the skin against the elements and prevent evaporative water loss.

It truly is sounding like the ~nectar of the beauty gods~ when we add all these findings together. It's hard not to immediately want to add this to cart.

But first, we had 5 people put it to the test to see if the results really do deliver.

We gave the product a solid run to let it work its magic: using it 3 nights a week for 3 weeks.

Here's what we found.

Emma

Skin concerns: Acne scarring, redness and oily skin.

I loved this product, and for the first time ever, I can honestly say I noticed results overnight.

The morning after first use, my skin looked brighter and healthier, and I noticed over the course of the three weeks that my skin texture had improved. It absorbs into skin quickly so there's no heavy or sticky feeling (huge tick).

I followed up with serum and moisturiser for the first week, while I let my skin get used to the Glycolic Acid. Once I felt confident, I began using Liquid Gold on its own a couple of times a week, as suggested on the bottle.

I can already see some of my acne scarring starting to visibly clear up; my blotchiness/redness has subsided; and I haven't experienced as many break-outs since using. Impressive stuff.