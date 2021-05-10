Confused about your skin type? This easy dermatologist-approved trick will help.

We all love skincare. Can't get enough of her. But slapping all those fancy products on our cute mugs without actually knowing what our complexion really needs, is a pretty silly thing to do indeed. Very time-waste-y, too.

Because if you're not sure what kind of personality your skin has, you'll have a pretty hard time fighting some of those common concerns getting around - like blemished skin, ageing, pigmentation and so on.

Watch: The products and ingredients you need to know about. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Knowing what kind of skin you have is the easiest way to make sure you’re getting the most out of your products and your routine.

It also makes it a helluva lot easier to know what you're looking for when you're shopping for *more* skincare online at 11:45pm on a Tuesday night.

But look, we know it's easier said than done. Figuring out what category your skin falls under can be a tricky thing to do (the weather and different skin conditions can make things hella confusing).

Trial and error is one way to suss out what kind of skin you have, but this can obviously be a super irritating game to play on your poor face (and v pricey).

Listen: Pat, rub or dab? Find out exactly how you should apply your skincare on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

And while there are plenty of quizzes you can take on the Internet (we know you like 'em. Seen you on BuzzFeed, trying to find out what Beanie Baby you are, etc.), one of the most effective ways of figuring out your skin type is pretty straight-forward.

No, really! We're actually kind of embarrassed we didn't do it sooner.

According to leading dermatologist and MD Joshua Zeichner from New York City, all you really need is your sink, a foaming cleanser and some skin on your face.

Ready?

What's the best way to find out your skin type?

Okay! The good bit.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Zeichner gave us all a small, cute lesson on how to find out if your skin is oily, dry or combination.