How to ACTUALLY start a conversation about masturbation with your mates.

Masturbation can be a tricky topic of conversation, even with your best friends.

We confide in them about our relationship troubles, family issues and terrible (or amazing) first dates. But sometimes, the wonderful world of masturbation can feel a wee bit too awkward.

Video via Mamamia.

Some of us have never talked about masturbation with our friends, or trusted confidantes. Which is TOTALLY fine. However, if you're looking to have deeper chats with your mates, the Mamamia team has compiled a list of ways to slide into the *sometimes* uncomfortable realm of pleasure-talk.

First, let's get the facts straight.

There is no shame in masturbating multiple times a day, once a week, or not at all. For some of us, it is the cornerstone of pleasure, and for others, it's not something we find much interest in.

In Mamamia's epic sex survey, 15 per cent of people said they masturbate either once a week, once a fortnight or two times a week. 12 per cent admitted they masturbate three to six times a week.

9.8 per cent of people revealed they rarely, if ever, masturbate.

Mamamia Sex Survey. Image: Mamamia.