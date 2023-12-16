We found *the* shoe we'll all be wearing on Christmas Day.

We’ve already crowned the *It Dress* that everyone will be wearing for Christmas Day, so it’s only fitting that we declare the shoe that’s going to be spotted on everyone’s feet now that the weather is warming up.

2023 has been a big year for footwear. The Adidas Sambas took off in a BIG way, ballet flats were no longer considered "so 2010", and who can forget the resurgence of the Onitsuka Tigers?

Watch: Closet Confessions - What Are Trinny's Favourite Party Outfits? Post continues below.



Video via Instagram.

But the shoes that beats them all are a comfortable, yet always stylish, pair of flats. I know this kinda gives off the same vibe as "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking", but hear me out. Yes, the sandal is a typical summer shoe, but now that there are so many different variations on the market, it can be tricky to figure out which ones to buy.

There are strappy sandals, slides, chunky flats...basically, there’s an infinite amount of options and it’s all feeling quite overwhelming.

So, I narrowed it down and instead of you having to choose from a million different pairs of shoes, you only have a pick one (or a few) out of 10.