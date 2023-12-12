We're calling it. This is the 'It Dress' we'll all be wearing on Christmas Day.

I have a mantra that I live by, and it’s: ‘You never need an excuse to buy a new dress’.

But if you are looking for a reason to get a new outfit, then I’m here to remind you that Christmas is two weeks away, and you can’t possibly go to Christmas lunch without a cute new frock.

Every year sees a new dress trend. Last year saw the resurgence of the puffy sleeve, the year before celebrated fabrics like tulle and sequins.

This year, it’s all about the linen dress. Midi, maxi, mini, the length is totally up to you, but that’s the beauty of linen, it’s adaptable and can be transformed into almost any silhouette.

There’s also a high chance that Christmas Day is going to be a scorcher, so aside from looking good, it also has to be practical — the last thing you want is to be sweating through your clothes during the family BBQ.

I also consider linen to be our (more chic) version of the ‘ugly sweater’. Around the world, people dress in their chunkiest knits and gaudy jumpers, but because we’re in the Southern Hemisphere we’re required to improvise.