'I've been wearing ballet flats for over a decade. Here is exactly how I style them.'

For the last few years, ballet flats have been getting a bad rap. They’ve been called ugly, unflattering and uncomfortable, and frankly, I was tired of the slander.
You see, the day I put on my first pair of ballet flats back in 2009 was the day it all changed for me. Even when the trend died out, I refused to throw my flats out for sneakers. My loyalty towards them were unmatched, and no shoe even came close to pushing them off the pedestal.
In my opinion, they’re chic, versatile and I think they're comfortable, so I’m thrilled that they’re making a comeback.
I’m not a heels girly, and I’m certainly not someone who wears sneakers outside of the gym, so for me, ballet flats are a happy medium. From mary-janes to pointed-toe, ballet flats are back and better than ever.
