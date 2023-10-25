Tigers are the new Sambas. These are the 8 pairs we're adding to cart.

While handbags and hair trends rotate on the regular, it’s harder to come by a sneaker that has the entire world in a chokehold. Adidas Samba sneakers have been It Girl-approved for a while now, and it’s easy to understand why.

They're understated and classic, but still buzzy enough to look on trend. And considering they were first launched in 1949, it's pretty surprising that this style has managed to maintain its relevancy almost 75 years later.

But if you’re looking for something a little different (because let’s face it, everyone has the Sambas), then I think the Onitsuka Tiger is the next big thing.

Similar to the Samba, the shape of the Tiger is streamlined, making it extremely easy to style, whether you match it with maxi skirts or wide-leg denim.

These sneakers are also available in multiple colourways and styles, so whether you prefer a low profile or a high-top you’re covered.