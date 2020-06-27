The five best movies of all time have been officially decided and not everyone will be pleased.

I will always stand by the idea that the quickest way to get a true glimpse into someone’s soul is to make them name their favourite movie.

The genre they pick, the memories they dredge up and even the lines they quote can all instantly give you an insight into their personality and childhood. Even the people who cavalierly declare they don’t really watch movies and so could never possibly name a favourite one are inadvertently trying to tell you something.

Namely that you’d never want to be stuck in quarantine with them…

But since movie appreciation is such a personal choice, it’s always been nearly impossible to summarise what the definitive best movies of all time are, for any one person to decide which titles deserve to be celebrated above all others.

At least, until now, because that’s exactly what the good folks over in Hollywood have been up to this month.

For the first time ever, The Hollywood Reporter has released an industry-approved list naming Hollywood’s 100 Favourite Films, a list which is being called the first definitive entertainment-industry ranking of cinema.

In order to get the results, the publication surveyed people from every studio, agency, publicity firm and production house in Hollywood, with thousands of professionals giving their expert opinion on the best movies ever made.

100 movies were included in the final list, but it’s the titles that made it into the coveted top five spots that are in need of our own critical attention.

Listen to the hosts of The Spill dissect the top five movies of all time.

Here’s what the experts chose as the five greatest movies of all time.

5. Pulp Fiction

The 1994 neo-noir crime film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino intertwines several different stories of criminal life within Los Angeles and stars John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman.

Pulp Fiction was both a major critical and commercial success, winning the coveted Palme d’Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, and being nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and winning Best Original Screenplay.

All these years later, the film is considered Tarantino’s masterpiece and is still referenced and parodied throughout pop-culture to this day.