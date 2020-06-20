GRAB YOUR POPCORN: Cinemas are about to reopen. Here's what you'll be able to see.

FINALLY.

From July 1 we will be able to go to the cinema again.

Of course, there will be social distancing measures in place to ensure coronavirus numbers stay down, but we're just happy to be able to view new releases on the big screen. (With popcorn in hand, of course.)

Keep in mind that plenty of blockbusters have pushed back their release dates to ensure they get the best results at the box office, so sadly, it will take some time before we get a huge variety of new films to see.

But hey, there are still some fantastic options to view from next month.

Here are five of them.

Mulan, from July 23.



Video via Walt Disney Studios

The beloved 1998 Disney classic, Mulan is back. This time, in live-action.

In order to save her father from serving in the Imperial Army, young, fearless Mulan (played by Liu Yifei) disguises herself as man to battle northern invaders in China.

It's the perfect action-packed yet family-friendly film that everyone will enjoy.

Where to watch: Hoyts and Event Cinemas.

Tenet, from July 30.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Probably the most anticipated post-lockdown film will be Tenet, the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan (the man behind award-winning films The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk).