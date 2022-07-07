8 of the best makeup brands for mature skin, and the products you need to try.

If you're a woman in her 50s with a face, you'll know that finding the right makeup that won't do you a dirty can be difficult.

These days the beauty world is confusing. Noisy. Crowded. There are so many products and brands out there, it can hard to know where to start.

More often than not, you end up just sticking to the stuff you've always used. But the thing is, sometimes what worked for your skin 10 years ago might not work for your skin now.

Watch: How Zoe Foster-Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

So, if you're looking to give your makeup bag a bit of an overhaul, or just want some future suggestions for when your foundation/concealer/mascara runs dry, we've got you covered.

Below, you'll find the very best makeup brands recommended for mature skin.

As if we weren't going to have Trinny London at the top of our list. That would just be silly! If you haven't introduced your skin to this stuff, you're doing yourself a serious disfavour. Because people froth over Trinny's products for good reason.

We love how foolproof and easy these formulas are - there's little stackable eye pots, tinted serums, lip and cheek products - they're all creamy and really simple to use and you can apply pretty much everything with your hands and fingers.

All the formulas are super lightweight and natural - no heavy, cakey stuff that'll mess around in creases and pores.

Image: Trinny London