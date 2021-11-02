beauty

The You Beauty Collective decides: The 10 best liquid foundations on planet earth.

Finding the right foundation can be really freakin' exhausting. Expensive. Impossibly difficult. And the wrong one can do lots of not great things to your poor face. 

Whether it's appearing too light or too dark, knocking off by lunchtime, or making a huge song and dance about your shiny T-zone or dry patches - the wrong foundation can be a real jerk.

But coming across the right foundation? Goodness. 

When you find that unicorn formula that matches your skin tone, stays on your face for more than two hours, and just ~works~ for your skin type -  ooft! What a time. 

So, you know what we did? We asked our lovely You Beauty Collective to 'fess up and tell us the absolute best foundations slinking around. Y'know - the kind of formulas that tick ALL the boxes.

Off we go!

Erin Docherty.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105.

Image: Adore Beauty  

Have you tried it? Have you?? It's bloody good, you guys. Especially if you have dry skin, that's prone to flakiness and tantrums (IT'S ME. IT'S MY SKIN). 

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is beautifully lightweight and silky and honestly feels like you're wearing nothing at all - that second skin kinda s**t. It offers light to medium coverage, so it's perfect for everyday wear - and I LOVE the fact that I can wear it and you can still see my freckles underneath.

Ruchi Page.

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, $46.

Image: Sephora  It's so hard to choose just one, but I am going to say Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. There was a moment there where pretty much every look I did, I used that foundation.

It’s so thin and lightweight but applies with medium coverage that’s buildable. It has a natural finish and is the most lightweight formula I’ve tried. Quite literally blurring, too!

Morgan Rohan.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation, $71.)

Image: Sephora  

My current favourite is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation. On my dry skin tone, it has both a blurring and really glowy finish, doesn’t cling to dry spots, and blends beautifully.

The shade I have is such a great match without washing me out and the glow is just so good. It also plays well with other products - meaning I’m not lifting my base when adding cream blush or bronzer on top.

Naa-Lamle Wellington.

MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation, $60.

Image: MAC Cosmetics  

The absolute best foundation on planet earth for me is the MAC Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation - without a doubt. The coverage is impeccable - it blends like magic and leaves me with such a smooth canvas. I don't even feel the need to prime my skin or overly set my face with powder after application. 

Of all the foundations I've ever used, this is the only one that doesn't settle into my smile lines. Whenever I wear this, I always get compliments on my skin and how glowy it looks. I love that it looks like skin and not makeup.

My skin tends to get really oily, but this gem keeps my oils at bay for eight hours plus... I could literally go on and on for hours about this foundation!

Alisha Bhojwani.

MAC Face and Body Foundation, $70 and NARS Sheer Glow in Stromboli, $47.

Image: MAC Cosmetics; Mecca  I simply CANNOT pick just one, because I have two on high rotation depending on the vibe I’m after.

If you want dewy goddess vibes that leaves your skin luminous and glowy, MAC Face and Body Foundation is what you need. She’s sheer, buildable and the shade range is INSANE. 

But! If you want high coverage and for it to stay all night long (yes, even through a dance) I can’t go past NARS Sheer Glow in Stromboli. It was my first ever foundation and it will always have a soft spot in my heart. It airs more on the yellow side so fair-skinned babes, this might not be for you.

Holly Wainwright.

Rageism All Day Foundation, $65.

Image: Rageism Beauty  

This mineral-based foundation is everything. 

I don't wear foundation every day these days (hello, new life), but every time I wear this - and I have been for about two years now - people tell me I look glowy and well, and I feel put-together AF. 

Image: Supplied  

And those are the things I want from a base. I've tried a LOT of bases as I've got older, and so many are too drying, sit in your life-crinkles and make you look dry. NOT this baby. It's $65. I genuinely LOVE IT.

Mandy Huynh.

Laura Mercier Flawless Lumiere Radiance-Perfecting Foundation, $48.

Image: Mecca  

My favourite foundation is Laura Mercier's Flawless Lumiere Foundation. I use the shade 2N1.5 and it's one of the best-matched foundations I have ever bought.

It's a medium coverage formula that's buildable and feels hydrating on the skin with a glowy, skin-like finish.

I've gone through two bottles already with a couple of backups because I'm that obsessed with it!

Hannah English.

NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation, $40.

Image: Mecca  

Lately, I can’t stop using the NARS Soft Matte Foundation – the shade range is fabulous with 34 options, the coverage is incredible, and the finish isn’t too shiny.

I have combination skin so I love that I’m never an oil slick at the end of the day. I love it so much. No need for concealer, either. Soft Matte will cover it all!

Lacey-Jade Christie.

Maybelline's Superstay 30HR Longwear Foundation, $22.99.


Image Chemist Warehouse  

My favourite foundation is Maybelline's Super Stay Active Wear Foundation. It's full coverage, lasts forever, and is amazing for the price. I have a bunch of different foundations but this is the one I keep going back to.

Have you tried any of the above foundations before? Share with us in the comment section below.

At Mamamia, we independently choose and write about products our writers genuinely recommend. We have affiliate partnerships so if you use these links to buy something, Mamamia may earn a small commission. 

Feature image: Mamamia

