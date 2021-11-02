The You Beauty Collective decides: The 10 best liquid foundations on planet earth.

Finding the right foundation can be really freakin' exhausting. Expensive. Impossibly difficult. And the wrong one can do lots of not great things to your poor face.

Whether it's appearing too light or too dark, knocking off by lunchtime, or making a huge song and dance about your shiny T-zone or dry patches - the wrong foundation can be a real jerk.

Watch: On that note... I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But coming across the right foundation? Goodness.

When you find that unicorn formula that matches your skin tone, stays on your face for more than two hours, and just ~works~ for your skin type - ooft! What a time.

So, you know what we did? We asked our lovely You Beauty Collective to 'fess up and tell us the absolute best foundations slinking around. Y'know - the kind of formulas that tick ALL the boxes.

Off we go!

Image: Adore Beauty