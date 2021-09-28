"It has the most beautiful, airbrush finish": The 10 best foundations for oily-skinned gals.

You know what sucks? When you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror at 1pm to find your foundation has just completely bailed. Packed up and left. No note, no nothing.

You're suddenly left with a T-zone that looks like an oil slick, your enlarged pores are having a ✨moment✨ and you're pretty sure you can see your own reflection on your forehead.

Goodgoodgood.

If you're a gal with oily skin, the whole foundation thing can be tricky. A bit of a s**t show, if you will.

You want something that’s light enough to look natural, but long-lasting enough to stick around for more than three seconds. Something that's on the g-damn task. All day.

But can you find it? Listen, it's a struggle.

However, the good news is that there are a heap of good formulas out there that can do all of these things, plus more (make you eggs on toast, feed the dog etc.) - you've just gotta do a little (a lot) of digging around to find them.

Which is not... ideal. Because a lotta people (read: all of us) don't have the time or monies to spend on trying out a million different foundations.

That's why we did the hard work for you. We did! We really did.

We asked a bunch of women to tell us the absolute best foundations for oily skin. And here's what they had to say.

Image: Mecca/Mamamia