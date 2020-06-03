"I've been using it for 17 years." 20 women share their 'holy grail' foundation.

Finding a foundation that specifically suits your skin isn’t always easy.

You have to consider what finish you would like, how it feels on your skin, whether it will last all day, and most importantly, you have to find the correct shade that actually matches your skin colour – which we all know is not a simple task.

So for many of us, finding the perfect foundation can take years of trial and error.

Thankfully, 20 women have shared their number one foundation and why it’s so good.