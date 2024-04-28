Flannelette sheets are having a comeback. Here are 11 options that are actually chic.

Picture this: It's Friday evening and you've managed to come out of the other end of the week in one piece.

You met all your deadlines at work, have zero plans slotted in for the weekend and you're looking forward to rotting in bed for the next two days.

Watch: Mamamia Shares: How often do you wash your bed sheets? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Netflix knows exactly what you want to watch and your Uber Eats delivery driver just dropped off a warm meal.

And to top it all off, you just changed your crusty bed sheets to ones made of flannelette.

Yes, flannelette, because with winter riiiiiight around the corner, it's time to fold away (or scrunch and toss) your linen quilt covers and replace them with a thicker, cosier fabric instead.

Flannelette often gets a bad rap — some say it's too fuzzy, while others find it grabs onto everything. And I just know you're picturing an ugly gingham print you've seen on a farmer's shirt. Well, sorry to invalidate your feelings, but if that's what you think then you just haven't tried good quality flannelette.