'I tried Gen Z's "bed rotting" trend. As a mum in my 40s, it surprised me.'

On Monday I surprised myself by surrendering to a day of 'bed rotting' under a blanket in our lounge room watching TV alongside my poorly six-year-old.

It was a surprise, because while I enjoy relaxation as much as the next person, as a working mum, the opportunities to stop and 'rot' outside of my usual bedtime hours are sadly infrequent.

I have read plenty about the viral Gen Z term 'bed rotting' that, according to the University of Aberystwyth, involves retreating to bed, indulging in snacks and TV and ignoring life's responsibilities. It sounds a lot like something I did too much of in my early twenties, but not something I needed or had time for as a woman in my 40s.

These days, my self-care comes in other forms: A walk in nature, coffee with a friend, a hair appointment, or a timed 15-minute nap on Sunday.

But this week, something clicked and my need to just lie and rot on the sofa with my sick kid won out.

And guess what? The world did not end. In fact, I enjoyed it.









This was surprising to me because Monday is usually my precious 'day off'. The one day I have each week that allows me to manage my extracurriculars without interfering with work, family commitments, or kids' sports.

I usually jam my Mondays with appointments: a visit to my psychologist, a PT session or an eyebrow wax. Then I do a grocery shop, power through some washing and maybe dash to Kmart to pick up whatever item my kids need for book week/a friend's birthday party/homework project.

The last three Mondays were useless thanks to the winter school holidays, so this Monday, I was looking forward to it, and as usual, I had scheduled back-to-back activities well in advance.