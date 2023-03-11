Cluttered night stands and checkered sheets: What your bedroom really says about your sex life.

We can tell a lot about a person by looking at their bedroom – but more broadly, we can tell a lot about their sex life.

Whilst a few of us may use sex as an opportunity to transcend the person we are day-to-day, most people remain the same between the sheets.

When clients join me in session we’ll often discuss what turns them on and off, and many will mention how their bedrooms create or hinder their context for desire and can really affect a sexual experience. I’ve noticed a few themes over the years and how certain sexual styles can be reflected in their bedroom style.

How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

It’s also worth noting that human sexuality is vast! Whilst we can look at a few common traits, literally everyone is different.

But, back to those common traits... Scroll through these and see which bedroom style you identify with most.