The 7 books everyone will be reading in November.

The weather is warming up, restrictions are easing, and it's the perfect time to head to the beach or the local park with a good book.

This month we have a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick that's making waves around the world, the new novel from the author of Tuesdays With Morrie, and the heart-thumping thriller everyone is talking about.

Here are the seven books everyone will be reading in November:

Image: Hachette Australia/Mamamia.

A Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick, Sankofa is a beautiful exploration of identity, prejudice, and finding your place in the world.

The novel follows the story of Anna, a British woman in her mid-40s who is beginning to wonder who she really is.

She's separated from her husband, her daughter is all grown up, and her mother, the only parent she ever knew, has just passed away.

While looking through her mother's belongings one day, she finds clues about the African father she never knew.

She decides to track him down and embarks on a journey that's both funny and fascinating.

Sankofa is a story for anyone who's ever gone looking for somewhere to call home and found something entirely different.

Image: Hachette Australia/Mamamia.