The 9 books everyone will be reading in August.

August is a lovely month for curling up on the couch with a good book.

I've got a lineup this month that will transport you out of your own living room and across Australia - and around the world - in search of plot twists and much needed answers.

Start by heading to America to uncover the truth behind a literary scandal, before learning how to grieve and stand on your own two feet in Melbourne, before finally solving a brutal murder in a sleepy, insular neighbourhood.

Oh, and I've got just the book for you if you're searching for a little hope and a warm hug right now.

Here are the nine books everyone will be reading in August:

Image: Mamamia/Allen & Unwin.

The Plot is the new thriller from Jean Hanff Korelitz, the best-selling author of You Should Have Known, the book the hit mini-series The Undoing was based on.

This fast-paced thriller follows the story of Jacob Finch Bonner, a once promising young novelist who is now teaching a third-rate MFA program and struggling to survive.

When Jacob hears that one of his most arrogant students has died, he decides to steal the plot of his book.

The book is an instant bestseller, but just as Jacob is enjoying the fruits of his success, he receives an email that reads: You are a thief.

Read it if you like: Literary scandals, The Undoing, threats from beyond the grave, and plots within plots within plots.