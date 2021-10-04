The 6 books everyone will be reading in October.

October is all about new books from some of our favourite Australian authors.

Christian White, Sally Hepworth and Anna Downes all have new books coming out, and Diana Reid's debut novel is set to make waves across the literary world.

Also Chantelle Otten is going to teach us all the sex ed we didn't get in high school.

Start your literary journey this month by solving the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl in a typical Australian suburb. Then welcome a 'younger wife' to the family with... murderous results, and finish by exploring sex, consent and friendship fragility inside one of Australia's most exclusive universities.

Here are the six books everyone will be reading this October:

Image: Affirm Press/Mamamia.

If your mind is still blown by that The Wife and The Widow twist, you're going to want to get your hands onto Christian White's latest book, Wild Place, as soon as possible.

The thriller peels back the layers of suburbia and attempts to answer the question: why do good people do bad things?

It's the summer of 1989 when a local teen goes missing in the quiet suburb of Camp Hill.

With rumours of a satanic ritual swirling, local schoolteacher Tom Witter decides to investigate the disappearance himself. But Tom soon finds himself in deeper than he could have ever imagined.

Read it if you like: Perfectly executed twists, suburbs full of secrets, and amateur sleuths.