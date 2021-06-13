2021 has been a bloody great year for books.

I can't count the number of times I've picked up a book and emerged hours later, completely in awe of the writing, the characters, the story I've just read.

So far 2021 has blessed us with unputdownable thrillers, heartfelt family dramas and non-fiction narratives that spoke to the parts of ourselves we usually keep hidden.

And we're only halfway through the year.

Here are the best books of 2021 so far (in no particular order):

Image: HarperCollins/Mamamia.

A Reese's Book Club pick, Lucy Foley's The Guest List is the kind of book you'll inhale in one day.

It's set on a remote island off the windswept Irish coast, where guests have gathered for the wedding of TV celebrity Will Slater and women's website mogul Jules Keegan.

By the end of the night, someone will be dead, and every single guest will be a suspect.

The Guest List is a thrilling page-turner and who-dunnit that's perfect for fans of Agatha Christie, Ruth Ware and Paula Hawkins.

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia/Mamamia.