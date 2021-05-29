Welcome back to Mamamia's monthly new book round up. (You can catch up on our previous round ups here, here, here.)

This month we have a Reese's Book Club pick that's about to be turned into a TV series, an outback thriller for fans of The Dry, and a debut that's been described as The Devil Wears Prada meets Get Out.

Here are the 6 books everyone will be reading in June:

Image: Allen&Unwin/Mamamia.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a Reese's Book Club pick and it will soon be adapted into a TV series starring Julia Roberts.

So, yep, there's going to be a lot of hype around this book.

Before Owen Michaels disappears, he manages to smuggle a note to his new wife, Hannah. The note simply says: PROTECT HER.

As Hannah's increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, his boss is arrested for fraud. Then Hannah realises Owen's 16-year-old daughter Bailey may hold the key to his true identity and the reason for his sudden disappearance.

Fans of Liane Moriarty and Celeste Ng will love this unputdownable thriller.

Image: Hachette/Mamamia.