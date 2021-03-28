"The first line of this book blew me away." The 7 books we couldn't put down this month.

March has been a brilliant month for reading.

With a lot of Australia experiencing extreme weather events, it's been the perfect time to curl up on the couch with a good book.

This month, the Mamamia office has been reading the debut novel from our very own Jessie Stephens, plus some twisty thrillers, and another brilliant debut by another Australian author.

Without further ado, here are the books we couldn't put down in March 2021.

Image: Pan Macmillan.

"If you've ever had your heart broken, ever felt alone, ever felt like you'll never truly feel happy again, you need to read this book. You'll read it in one day and immediately want to read it again. I cried several times. I laughed out loud a lot. I saw myself in some of the 'characters', I saw my friends in some of the others. I felt like I was in the room with them for some of their happiest and then darkest moments. Not a single word of this book is wasted and you won't be able to stop reading once you pick it up." - Keryn.

Image: Simon & Schuster.