"I just... sobbed." The 10 books we couldn't put down this month.

February has been a great month for books.

There's been a bunch of new releases from international authors over the past couple of months, including a new page-turner that was a Reese's Book Club pick and a new thriller with serious Pretty Little Liar vibes.

Plus, with the rainy weather and ever-changing restrictions, we've had plenty of time to catch up on some brilliant reads from Australian authors that came out last year.

Without further ado, here are the books we couldn't put down in February 2021.

Image: supplied.

"The Divines is a coming-of-age story with a thriller twist. It follows the story of recently married 30-something Josephine, and moves between present-day LA and a British boarding school in the 1990s, as 'Joe' comes to terms with her past and a violent incident that occurred in her final weeks at the school. It's the perfect page-turner for fans of Pretty Little Liars and The Luckiest Girl Alive or anyone who is currently feeling nostalgic about their own high school years." - Keryn

Image: supplied.