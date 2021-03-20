So you've just finished The Dry? Here's what to read next.

Jane Harper's best-selling, groundbreaking first novel The Dry is the kind of book you read and then immediately Google 'books like The Dry' so you can get more twist-filled Australian mysteries onto your reading schedule.

After reading the last page of The Dry you immediately want to be sucked into another Australian community so you can uncover its biggest secrets and lies (with the help of a ridiculously good looking, tall Eric Bana-ish Aaron Faulk type character).

To help you out, we've rounded up a bunch of unputdownable thrillers from more Australian authors.

The Lost Man by Jane Harper

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia.

I can't write a story about Jane Harper's books without mentioning... the others.

They're all brilliant and you should add The Lost Man, The Survivors and Force of Nature to your to-read pile immediately.

The Lost Man is Harper's third book and her most unputdownable in my opinion.

Set on a remote property in Queensland, The Lost Man follows the story of Nathan Bright who is forced to confront his own past and his family's secrets when his younger brother Cameron is found dead on the family's property a few days before Christmas.

The book features a twist that will make you gasp out loud.

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia.