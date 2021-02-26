The 7 books everyone will be reading in March.

Hello and welcome back to the support group for people who have too much to read and not enough time.

Last month we recommended another Reese's Book Club choice, a locked room thriller, and a thriller that will give you serious Turpin family vibes.

Read: The 3 books everyone will be reading in February.

This month we have new releases from Australian authors (including our very own Jessie Stephens), the perfect book for fans of Dolly Alderton, and another thriller recommendation from Reese's Book Club.

Here are the seven books everyone will be reading in March 2021:

Image: Pan Macmillan Australia.

Ana is in her 40s and married with three kids. Then, she falls in love with someone else. Claire is in her 30s and married to Maggie. Then, one day, she finds something on Maggie's phone. Patrick is in his 20s and engaged. Then his entire world blows up.

Based on three true stories, told by people in the throes of heartbreak, Jessie Stephens' debut book is a compelling account of the many lows and the occasional surprising highs of heartbreak.

Bruising, beautiful and ultimately healing, Heartsick is the perfect read for fans of Three Women and Elizabeth Gilbert, and anyone who has ever had their heart broken.

Image: Penguin Books Australia.