Lots of products slid across my desk in September. But these are the 10 I keep putting on my face.

Every now and then someone (mum) enthusiastically (regrettably) requests I share some of the new beauty gear I've been trying out.

And with so many products launching every stinkin' day, I gotta say - there's nothing I enjoy more than feverishly spilling on what's *actually* good and worth your money.

Cause y'see, over the last month I've tested enough products for a small village of people. And there's some I've become intensely fond of.

Video via Mamamia.

So, sweet lambs. Here are some banger beauty products that launched in September 2021 - those that are definitely worth having on your radar/in your basket/on your face.

Image: Mecca